Get ready to re-enter the world of Oompa Loompas and set your imagination free as Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of Willy Wonka in a new origin story, which is bring produced by Warner Bros.
The eccentric inventor and chocolate maker from Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s story ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ will have another retelling with Chalamet putting his singing and dancing skills to the test in the upcoming musical.
According to Deadline, Paul King will direct the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby.
This is the third retelling on Wonka on celluloid, with Gene Wilder playing the character in 1971, followed by the memorable adaptation by Johnny Depp in 2005. Although, those two screen adaptations stuck to Wonka’s story as written in ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’, while this new film will serve as an origin tale for Charlie Bucket.
Chalamet is currently on a career high, earning accolades with his sci-fi adventure ‘Dune’, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve and currently screening in UAE cinemas. Upcoming projects for the actor include Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ and Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence that drops later this year on Netflix.