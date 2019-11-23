Actor and Chrishell Stause Hartley have been married for two years

‘This is Us’ star Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause Hartley after only two years of marriage.

Hartley, 42, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, according to documents filed on Friday, said People magazine. The actor listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on September 22.

Hartley was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. The couple still has joint physical custody of their daughter Isabella, 15. He and Stause do not have any children.

“We met up at a concert and talked all night,” the actor told People in 2017. “I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

“The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him,’” said Stause.

After more than two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July 2016. Fifteen months later, they tied the knot.