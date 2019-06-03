‘Spider-Man’ stars don’t notice anyone else when they’re together, says Zendaya

Actress Zendaya has revealed her ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have a major bromance brewing.

In an interview, Zendaya said that Holland and Gyllenhaal only had eyes for each other as their bromance developed on set, reports Daily Mail.

Asked to reveal something about Holland and Gyllenhaal, Zendaya replied: “When they are together, no one else exists.”

Regarding her upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ sequel, she said her favourite scene to shoot involved being pulled 100 feet into the air and then suspended in place.