It’s been raining streaming services over the last year but, according to a new report, ‘The Mandalorian’ series generated the most demand from all of them.
The report comes from Parrot Analytics, who compared data from the launch weeks of each new streaming service — Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock — allowing them to see which original shows were the most in demand during that period. The company found that ‘The Mandalorian’ was by far the most anticipated of all streaming shows.
See also
- Photos: The many faces of Bollywood celebrity Ananya Pandey
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
- Friendship Day 2020: 10 Bollywood buddy films celebrating the bond
- ChinaJoy: Gamers and cosplayers flock to Asia's biggest game event
The live-action ‘Star Wars’ series, a runaway hit no small thanks to the instant internet fame of Baby Yoda (or The Child), was made available on Disney+’s November 12, 2019 launch day.
Demand for the show was more than a whopping 55 times higher than the average TV series during that same week.
And fans will be excited to know that season two of ‘The Mandalorian’ is still expected to drop in October as planned and won’t suffer any coronavirus-related delays.
According to SyFy Wire, in an earnings call last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek quashed any rumours of a delay and confirmed that it would be hitting TV screens in October as scheduled.