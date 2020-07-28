Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is the proud new owner of a ‘Folklore’ sweater, courtesy of pop musician Taylor Swift.
On Saturday, Vanessa Bryant thanked Swift for the gift with a sweet Instagram photo of Natalia beaming while holding up the cream cardigan — a reference to the second track on Swift’s latest album, ‘Folklore.’ Natalia Bryant also gave a personal shout-out to Swift on her Instagram story.
“Thank you SO much [Taylor Swift],” the 17-year-old captioned a photo of the cardigan, which has long sleeves embroidered with silver stars. “I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!” The package also included a note from Swift that is illegible in the photo.
And Natalia Bryant wasn’t the only one to receive a special delivery from Swift upon the surprise launch of ‘Folklore.’ Several celebrities, including Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Loren Gray, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Lambert and Jonathan Van Ness also thanked Swift for their new threads on social media.
Pandemonium ensued when Swift unexpectedly announced the title and track list for her eighth studio album late last week — just hours before releasing all 16 songs to rave reviews. The album, written and recorded entirely in quarantine, comes less than a year after the August 2019 release of Swift’s last collection, ‘Lover.’
A music video for ‘Cardigan,’ written and directed by Swift in COVID-19 lockdown, also came out in tandem with ‘Folklore.’
“In my [Taylor Swift] cardigan listening to the new record on repeat all the feelings,” Kesha tweeted, along with a photo of herself rocking the chunky, oversized accessory. “Can’t stop listening. Masterpiece.”
“Thank u [Taylor Swift] for my comfy cardigan,” Hudson captioned a slide show modelling her sweater. “Some of [y’all] might not know but I get cold really easy. So things like this keep me nice and warm, no matter the season!”