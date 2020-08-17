‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp says his Twitter account was hacked after a flood of inappropriate messages appeared on his page.
Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, was a victim of a bizarre Twitter takeover on Saturday afternoon.
The hacked tweets featured suicidal thoughts, slurs such as the N-word, and sexual content.
Schnapp confirmed the hack on his Instagram stories.
“Someone hacked my Twitter it’s not me i’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do,” he wrote.
The 15-year-old actor is popular online with more than 12.5 million followers on TikTok. He previously stated that he’s more known for his online presence on the video-sharing website than he is for his starring role on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’.
Schnapp was only 12 years old in the first season of ‘Stranger Things’, which aired in 2016, the same age as his onscreen character.