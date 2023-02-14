The biggest and iconic pop culture festival of the Middle East is back — this time, with more celebrities.
The Middle East Film and Comic Con is taking place between March 3 and March 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Moon Knight’s May Calamawy will join the celebrity line-up.
Among the other stars that were also unveiled for the 2023 line-up include Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, Anthony Daniels, Christopher Sabat, Zach Aguilar, and Paige O’Hara.
Campbell Bower will attend the event on March 4 and March 5. The UK-born actor, entertainer, songwriter and artiste has acted in some of the biggest blockbusters, including ‘Harry Potter’ series, ‘The Twilight Saga’, ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’.
Egyptian-Palestininan actress May Calamawy is one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising stars. Her breakthrough role came in 2019 as a series regular on Hulu’s Peabody-winning and Emmy nominated comedy series, ‘Ramy’. She’s better known as Layla El-Faouly in ‘Moon Knight’, playing the wife of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector - an archaeologist who transforms into the Marvel superhero Scarlet Scarab.
The two actors are also on the official MEFCC celebrity line-up at Meet the Stars where fans can meet them and get their autographs or photographs, or with the other actors that will be a part of the event. More celebrities are expected to take part.
The Creative Academy will also offer hands-on learning experiences in workshops from renowned comic book, artists, anime and content creation experts. That apart, there is a cine club, which comprises question-and-answer session with celebrities and exclusive screenings, among other events.
Tickets are available on Platinumlist and Virgin Tickets through www.mefcc.com/home/ticket-info. While the one-day pass costs Dh135, three-day passes cost Dh300 apiece.