The world of ‘Star Trek’ entertainment has never been this busy, what with series like ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ shining on the streaming services, not to mention upcoming series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’.
However, while the TV shows are going strong, the franchise has been quiet on the movie front. The last ‘Star Trek’ film to hit cinemas was ‘Star Trek Beyond’, the third film in the reboot series, way back in 2016.
There was talk of a fourth installment that would unite Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk with his father George Kirk, played by Chris Hemsworth, but that never came together.
There was also talk of a Quentin Tarantino-directed ‘Star Trek’ project, but nothing’s come of it, just like ‘Fargo’ showrunner Noah Hawley’s rumoured ‘Star Trek’ film.
But Paramount on April 9 announced that they would release a yet-to-be titled ‘Star Trek’ film on June 9, 2023. While we know next to nothing about this film, io9 reports that the film will be produced by JJ Abrams who kickstarted the reboot series from 2009.
While fans may hope for Pine to pick up the mantle of Captain Kirk once again, the franchise may need new blood to shake things up in the world of cinema.