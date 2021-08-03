While it’s not news that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is set to appear alongside Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it’s great to have the information confirmed with a new set photo that sees the Sorcerer Supreme and Peter Parker share a scene.
A revealing new set photo from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, shared by Twitter user @spideyupdated, shows our first look of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange interacting for the first time since ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
“BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo! The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E. A. S. T truck!” @spideyupdated captioned the set photo.
With shows like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and the upcoming animated series ‘What If...?’ throwing the gates to the multiverse wide open, and ‘No Way Home’ itself teasing the return of pre-MCU Spider-Men (played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), it’s no surprise that Doctor Strange would be included in the film.
Additionally, late last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed during the Disney Investor Day presentation that the Spider-Man movie would have ties to the upcoming Doctor Strange film ‘Multiverse of Madness’.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is set to release in theatres on December 17.