South Korean actor Hyun Bin has landed in Jordan to shoot movie ‘The Negotiations’.
Following the film production team’s arrival at Queen Alia International Airport on Saturday to prepare for the shoot, the ‘Crash Landing On You’ actor alongside co-stars including Hwang Jung-min reportedly took a charter flight from Incheon International Airport in Seoul on Monday morning.
“Board member of the Royal Film Commission, Raja Gargour and the Managing Director, Mohannad Al Bakri welcomed the actor #hyunbin and the film director Yim Soon-rye in Amman,” Royal Film Commission (RFC) stated in an Instagram on Tuesday, confirming their arrival in the country.
“The famous actor and the rest of the film crew are currently in quarantine before starting the shoot of the film “The Negotiations” (Bargaining).”
The RFC posted a video online showing the crew and actors arriving and undergoing precautionary measures at the airport.
Filming was initially scheduled to take place sometime in March but was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, RFC revealed in a press release.
This time, the star-studded production is slated to start by mid-August, with scenes scheduled to be shot in different locations in Jordan, where popular 2014 Korean TV series, ‘Misaeng’, was also filmed.
RFC revealed that the film crew will abide by the filming guidelines issued last month.
Directed by Yim Soon-rye, the film is based on true events in 2007 hostage crisis, when 23 South Koreans were kidnapped in Afghanistan. Hyun, whose real name is Kim Tae-pyung, will reportedly play a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who will take part in a rescue attempt.
‘The Negotiations’ is the actor’s latest project since playing a North Korean officer opposite actress Son Ye-jin in highly-popular TV drama ‘Crash Landing On You’, which became the highest rated cable channel tvN drama to date, according to Nielsen Korea. The Korean drama ranked among the top ten most viewed Netflix programs in the UAE.
It is seemingly the first Korean production to resume shooting overseas following the COVID-19 outbreak that has wreaked havoc on the entertainment and film industry.