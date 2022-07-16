South Indian actor Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his next movie, the Ryan Gosling-led action film ‘The Gray Man’ that starts streaming on Netflix from July 22.
Dhanush retweeted an image of him along with the cast of the movie. “‘The Gray Man’ premieres one week from today! For now, please enjoy this high-res photo of the gorgeous and talented cast since I know you’re all gonna want to zoom in,” the Netflix tweet read. He posted the same image on his Instagram and wrote: "Super proud to be a part of this stellar cast."
He also retweeted industrialist and social media commentator Anand Mahindra, who shared an action-packed clip from ‘The Gray Man’, and wrote: “Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema.”
The scene has Dhanush, who plays a sharply suited assassin named Avik San in the movie, engaged in some high-intensity, bare-knuckles action with Gosling (Court Gentry aka Sierra Six) and Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda).
In response to Mahindra’s praise, Dhanush wrote: “Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir.”
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the cast of ‘The Gray Man’ also has Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney’s ‘Gray Man’ novels.
‘The Gray Man’ is out in UAE cinemas for a limited theatrical run before streaming on Netflix on July 22.