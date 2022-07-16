Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child.
“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representative told People magazine.
Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.
In an new interview, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress opened up for the first time about her pregnancy that she had kept pretty low-key at the time.
“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle UK. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”
Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark, has been very private about her first child and her second pregnancy, barely mentioning it in public. She made several public appearances during her pregnancy, showing off her chic maternity style at an Oscars party in March and the 2022 Met Gala in May.
Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019 — first in a surprise ceremony in Vegas and then at a lavish one in France.
Their exciting baby news comes shortly after it was announced that Joe’s brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby via surrogate.
Older brother Kevin Jonas also has two kids with his wife Danielle, whom he married in December 2009.