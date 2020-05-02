Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha seen at Mehboob studio, in Mumbai on Oct 30, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

‘Dabangg’ actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday urged people to help front line workers by donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.

Sinha took to social media to post a video of herself in which she is seen indicating towards the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals.

“Our corona warriors need our help guys. Hospitals are running very short of the PPE kits which are the Personal Protection Equipment for the doctors, nurses, and other medical officials. This is where we come in and go to this website to donate, PPE kits,” the 32-year-old actor said.

“We donate the masks, the shoe covers, the gloves, and the cover on that they need to protect themselves while they are treating the patients with COVID-19. This is where we step up and take care of those who are taking care of us. Please donate be generous,” she added.