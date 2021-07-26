A still from the horror film 'Old'
A still from the horror film 'Old' Image Credit: IMDb
New M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller ‘Old’ aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in an estimated $16.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. The film has yet to reach UAE cinemas.

The movie, about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps, and beat out the weekend’s second-highest money-maker ‘Snake Eyes’ by more than $3 million, which is currently playing in the UAE.

Henry Golding in 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Image Credit: AP

Paramount’s latest G.I. Joe installment, also in its debut weekend, took in an estimated $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes’ involvement with the famed squad.

In third place was Disney superhero flick ‘Black Widow’, screening in the UAE< starring Scarlett Johansson, which earned an estimated $11.6 million.

A still from 'Black Widow' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Last week’s top earner, the Warner Bros. live action/animated ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, out in UAE last week, fell to fourth with $9.6 million.

The movie sees NBA superstar LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in a high-stakes basketball game against a rogue artificial-intelligence entity threatening his son.

A still from 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Image Credit: AP

And in fifth was Universal’s ‘F9: The Fast Saga’, at $4.6 million, bringing the five-week domestic total of the Vin Diesel/John Cena action thriller to more than $160 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ ($3.4 million), ‘Boss Baby: Family Business’ ($2.7 million), ‘The Forever Purge’ ($2.3 million), ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ ($1.3 million) and ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ ($830,000).

(from left) Prisca (Vicky Krieps), Maddox (Thomasin McKenzie), Guy (Gael García Bernal) and Trent (Luca Faustino Rodriguez) in Old, written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Credit: Phobymo/Universal Pictures Image Credit:
