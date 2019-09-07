She converted to Islam last year and changed her name to Shuhada Davitt

Sinead O'Connor on the 'Late Late Show' Image Credit: Social media

Dublin: Singer Sinead O'Connor stepped out in a traditional hijab with her son after converting to Islam in October.

The 52-year-old wore a bright red abaya and matching hijab when she appeared on "The Late Late Show" in Dublin on Friday night, reports thesun.co.uk.

Earlier in the day, she arrived at the studio with her son, 15-year-old Shane Lunny, who looks exactly like his mom.

Sinead was dressed more casually in blue trousers, a matching belted shirt, and a navy cardigan. She complete the look with a dark blue headscarf. Shane carried his mother's red abaya to the venue.

Shane apart, Sinead is also mother to 32-year-old Jake, 23-year-old Roisin and 12-year-old Yeshua.