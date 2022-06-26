Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has opened up about suffering through nine miscarriages, while saying that women are often made to feel that losing a baby is “something to bear alone and secretly.”
Speaking about her experience in an emotional Instagram comment, the 64-year-old actress spoke at length about her trauma. “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”
The ‘Basic Instinct’ star further added: “Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”
Stone made the comment on People magazine’s Instagram post promoting a joint interview with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professionals Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.
In the chat, the 35-year-old star opened up to the publication about suffering a miscarriage while her husband, 42, was in Ukraine.
Peta also revealed she had suffered miscarriages twice before.
Speaking about her first miscarriage, she told the magazine: “I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage.
“I’m somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realise, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”