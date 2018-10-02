Television personality Sharon Osbourne has been ousted as a judge of X Factor after she passed derogatory remarks about performers.

Producer Simon Cowell and show chiefs took the decision to fire her. Amid all the speculation, Osbourne took to Facebook to confirm the news.

“After watching the new season of X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and [they] are doing brilliantly. Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point,” she wrote.

“So I have decided to pass on the series this year. I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

Earlier, Osbourne slammed Cowell during an interview with TV show host Howard Stern, saying Cowell is a “[expletive] pain in the [expletive]” and revealing she was demanding £10 million (Dh47.8 million) from Cowell as her contract means she must be paid the same as new judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

The competition is now in its 15th series and is currently in the middle of the Six Chair Challenge.