Singer-actress Selena Gomez has returned home after her months long treatment in a mental health treatment centre.
Gomez was photographed for the first time in more than two months during a hike in Malibu, California, with friends.
A source close to the ‘The Back To You’ hitmaker told the publication that Gomez is feeling better after her treatment.
“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends. She seems very happy,” the source added.
The actress was hospitalised twice in October, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.
During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack and subsequently headed to a treatment centre on the East Coast.