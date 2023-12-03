1 of 8
The Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah saw the who's who of the entertainment industry in attendance. Here, actress Diane Kruger, known for high-powered performances like Helen of Troy and Quentin Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark, looked arresting in a short black-and-blue dress. She is one of several actors who will be honoured at the festival.
How does one age gracefully? Ask Hollywood actor Sharon Stone who looked elegant in an all-black ensemble as she flaunted her greys with aplomb.
Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana look gorgeous in a stylishly cut black gown as she was snapped with jury member Freida Pinto looking resplendent in a flowey orange gown.
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was there to cheer women in cinema and was quite the hit himself.
Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi looked the picture of exquisiteness in a black outfit, accentuated with an arresting neckpiece and nude stilettoes.
The ageless Egyptian actress Yousra wowed in her satiny white off-shoulder ensemble.
French actress Catherine Deneuve looked arresting in blue, set off by an eye-catching neckpiece.
Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri looked stunning in a fitted blue dress that was cinched at the waist. Her dress was delightfully set off by a canary yellow clutch.
