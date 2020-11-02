Micheline Roquebrune, the 91-year-old widow of actor Sean Connery, says her husband struggled with dementia before dying in his sleep on October 31.
“He just slipped away — it was what he wanted,” said the French-Moroccan painter and Connery’s wife of 45 years. The pair married in May of 1975.
Connery died aged 90 in the Bahamas.
Roquebrune also opened up about the ‘James Bond’ actor’s struggle with dementia before his death.
“It was no life for him,” she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, a day after his death.
“It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly … He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”
Roquebrune added: “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”
A recent picture, reportedly from the couple’s 45th wedding anniversary in May of this year, surfaced online. In it, Connery clasps Roquebrune’s hand while she looked up lovingly at him.
“He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together,” she said.
Dementia is a syndrome that impacts recollection and memories, as well as language, problem-solving and behaviour. The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.