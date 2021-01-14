Screen Actors Guild-1610611094912
The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, California, US, on January 19, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS
Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards honouring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organisers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music’s Grammy Awards.

Last week, Grammy Awards organisers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors, journalists and performers, said at the time it was “extremely disappointed” that the new date for the Grammys conflicted with the SAG Awards. Organisers had chosen March 14 for the SAG Awards last July.

The SAG Awards will be televised on the TNT and TBS networks on April 4.