The Marvel star’s first solo outing as the superhero released last week

Black Widow Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Having starred in nine Marvel films over the course of a decade, Scarlett Johnasson is finally ready to hang up her spandex tights and superhero boots.

The ‘Black Widow’ star, who released her first solo film as the super spy/assassin last week, is calling it quits.

“I have no plans to return as Natasha,” she told Fatherly in a recent interview.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“I feel really satisfied with this film,” added Johansson. “It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity.”

Johansson’s departure makes sense, as her character famously died in the events of 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, sacrificing herself to save the world and her friends.

‘Black Widow’, showing now in UAE cinemas, is set a few years in the past, right after the events of 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, as an on-the-run Natasha returns home to confront her past and a brand new enemy.

While she’s finished with on-screen appearances, the star is open to continue to work with Marvel Studios in other ways.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johanson Image Credit: AP

“I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there’s just an incredible wealth of stories there,” Johansson said. “Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting.”

She added: “I think there’s a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect.”

There is also speculation that Johannson is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Colin Jost.