Filmmaker Sam Raimi wants to make another ‘Evil Dead’ film with Bruce Campbell, despite the producer-actor recently declaring he had retired from his most famous role.

“I would love to direct a new ‘Evil Dead’ movie ... but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not,” Raimi told the website Bloody Disgusting. The 60-year-old director added: “Bruce, Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new ‘Evil Dead’ story that he will direct.”2720a0f8-ad34-4f7a-ab79-4dc655fb0d06