Russell Crowe is the latest Hollywood A-lister to join the cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, who will be seen sharing screen space with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tess Thompson and Christian Bale.
According to Deadline, Crowe’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still kept under wraps, but his starry presence will only add to a film already bursting at the seams with known faces, including cameos by Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother Luke.
Crowe has been seen hanging out with the cast and crew of the film as they currently shoot the project in Australia.
What we do know about this fourth ‘Thor’ instalment is that Taika Waititi is back to direct the superhero adventure, with Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Neill reprising their appearances in 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ where they played Asgardian actors aping Loki, Thor and Odin. Melissa McCarthy was also reportedly seen shooting a scene as the villain Hela (earlier played by Cate Blanchett in ‘Ragnarok’).
Bale will be the new villain in ‘Love and Thunder’ playing Gorr the Butcher. Waititi will also return in front of the camera as the alien Korg. Meanwhile, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ family will also hop on by with Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan returning as Star Lord and Nebula, respectively.
In 2019, at the San Diego Comic Con, the producers had announced that Portman will return as Dr Jane Foster but will end up wielding Thor’s mighty hammer in this instalment.