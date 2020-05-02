‘Thirteen Lives’ is based on the boys football team that got trapped for two weeks

Filmmaker Ron Howard is on board to direct ‘Thirteen Lives’, a film based on Thailand’s Tham Luang cave rescue.

Howard will be directing the mid-budget drama from a screenplay written by William Nicholson, reports Deadline.

In 2018, a 12-member boys football team along with their assistant coach got trapped 1,000 meters underground in a cave, with monsoon rains flooding it and blocking their way out. They were trapped for more than two weeks, and came out after a huge rescue operation, which also claimed the life of a retired Thai Navy SEAL whose oxygen ran out.

Several sources believe that ‘Thirteen Lives’ will turn out to be as successful for Howard as ‘Apollo 13’.