The actor also shares his about the long way he’s come in the fashion department

Robert Pattinson Image Credit: Wires

Actor Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the popular vampire franchise ‘Twilight’, may have fond memories from it, but they don’t include the paparazzi.

The 33-year-old actor was a favourite of photographers for many years amid the release of the franchise’s five films. The first, ‘Twilight’, released in 2008. Looking back on the media frenzy now, the private star admits that he will often wear certain clothes as a shield to protect himself, reports eonline.com.

“I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi,” Pattinson shared with British GQ in an interview. “And I still don full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down,” he said.

Despite this, Pattinson, who has been the face of Dior for years now, shared that he has come a long way in the style department.

“If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don’t think I would have gone in a lot the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like [fashion designer] Kim Jones,” said Pattinson.

“I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin. I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year — never would have imagined that!”

One of Pattinson’s major style regrets? His ensemble at the ‘Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire’ premiere in 2005. “I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket,” he said. “I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box,” he recalled.