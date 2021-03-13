Even as the world eagerly awaits to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on March 15, ahead of the big reveal, The Golden Raspberry Awards or the Razzies, have unveiled its list of the worst films and acting of the 2020.
Robert Downey Jr., former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and Netflix film ‘365 Days’ have all made the cut on this year’s worst of the worst list.
Downey Jr., who has earned a large fan base with Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’, could not impress the masses with ‘Dolittle’, which has been nominated as the Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and earned the star the Worst Actor nomination.
The Neftlix film ’365 Days’, which has courted controversy for glorifying violence against women with its graphic scenes, is also in the running for Worst Picture, along with earning Michele Morrone the Worst Actor nom, while Anna-Maria Sieklucka has walked away with the Worst Actress nomination. Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes are also in the running as the Worst Directors for the film, while the film has earned a spot as well on Worst Screenplay.
Meanwhile, the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, has been nominated for two Razzies this year, for his appearance in ‘Borat Subsequent MovieFilm’. The personal attorney to Donald Trump is vying for Worst Supporting Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo along with Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the film.
Other notable names who have made it to the Razzies list this year include Anne Hathaway in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ and ‘The Witches’, Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and Kristen Wiig for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.
Here is the full list of nominations for the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 24, 2021.
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr.: Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy): Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone: 365 Days
Adam Sandler: Hubie Halloween
David Spade: The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway: The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes: Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson: Music
Lauren Lapkus: The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka: 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale: Fantasy Island
Maggie Q: Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig: Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler: Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase: The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani: Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf: The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Iron Mask
Bruce Willis: Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent: Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”: Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade: The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice: Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band: All 3 ‘Barbie & Kendra’ movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes: 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan: Dolittle
Ron Howard: Hillbilly Elegy
Sia: Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/Re-Imagining)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)