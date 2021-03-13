Razzies, unlike the Oscars, ‘honours’ the worst films and acting of the year

Even as the world eagerly awaits to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on March 15, ahead of the big reveal, The Golden Raspberry Awards or the Razzies, have unveiled its list of the worst films and acting of the 2020.

Robert Downey Jr., former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and Netflix film ‘365 Days’ have all made the cut on this year’s worst of the worst list.

Downey Jr., who has earned a large fan base with Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’, could not impress the masses with ‘Dolittle’, which has been nominated as the Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and earned the star the Worst Actor nomination.

The Neftlix film ’365 Days’, which has courted controversy for glorifying violence against women with its graphic scenes, is also in the running for Worst Picture, along with earning Michele Morrone the Worst Actor nom, while Anna-Maria Sieklucka has walked away with the Worst Actress nomination. Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes are also in the running as the Worst Directors for the film, while the film has earned a spot as well on Worst Screenplay.

Meanwhile, the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, has been nominated for two Razzies this year, for his appearance in ‘Borat Subsequent MovieFilm’. The personal attorney to Donald Trump is vying for Worst Supporting Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo along with Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the film.

Other notable names who have made it to the Razzies list this year include Anne Hathaway in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ and ‘The Witches’, Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and Kristen Wiig for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 24, 2021.

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.: Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy): Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone: 365 Days

Adam Sandler: Hubie Halloween

David Spade: The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway: The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes: Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson: Music

Lauren Lapkus: The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka: 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale: Fantasy Island

Maggie Q: Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig: Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler: Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase: The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani: Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf: The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Iron Mask

Bruce Willis: Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent: Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”: Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade: The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice: Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band: All 3 ‘Barbie & Kendra’ movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes: 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan: Dolittle

Ron Howard: Hillbilly Elegy

Sia: Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/Re-Imagining)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)