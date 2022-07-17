Robert Downey Jr. had reportedly stepped up to help Armie Hammer cover his rehabilitation expenses after a sex scandal derailed the ‘Death on the Nile’ star’s Hollywood career.

According to Vanity Fair, a source close to Hammer has confirmed the news, revealing it was the ‘Iron-Man’ actor who funded the former’s six-month Florida rehab stay after his struggles with drugs, alcohol and sex issues were revealed.

Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, a source close to Downey, 57, told People that the actor “is the pinnacle of when people in Hollywood are struggling.” Downey successfully battled drugs and alcohol addiction in the past and returned to Hollywood as one its biggest stars today, thanks largely to his role as Iron-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The source further added: “He [Downey] sees the strength that sobriety has given him and his family life and work life and he just wants to spread this message with other people, and it’s not mutually exclusive to Armie. He’s done this with a lot of people. He’s been such a tremendous help for several people in Hollywood that people don’t know about. He’s really helped heal a lot of people.”

Armie Hamemr in a file photo Image Credit: AP

Hammer, 35, was at the centre of sex scandal that erupted in January last year when an anonymous Instagram account leaked disturbing private messages, which they alleged were sent by the actor. Others have come forth since, sharing stories of abuse, rape and photos of bruising and cannibalism fantasies that Hammer subjected them with. The actor’s former girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, have also come out and spoken of similar disturbing behaviour by the actor.

Following the scandal, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency and replaced in films such as ‘The Offer’, Jennifer Lopez’s action-comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’, the thriller drama ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ and the Broadway show ‘The Minutes’.

Armie Hammer in one of his last film 'Death on the Nile' Image Credit: 20the Centure Studios

After his stint in a rehab facility outside of Orlando last year, he moved to the Caymans where he was reportedly working as a concierge at a luxury resort. Since the surprising social media claim, both TMZ and Variety have reported that the actor is working as a timeshare salesman.