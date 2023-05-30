Working with a legend like Robert De Niro is a dream for many actors, and when Dier got the opportunity, he was impressed by how approachable the veteran Hollywood actor was. ‘About My Father’, which also stars Kim Cattrall, Sebastian Maniscalco, Leslie Bibb and Anders Holm in titular roles, released in theatres recently.

Dier, who plays Doug in the film shared his experience working with the ‘The Godfather’ actor, as he said, “Working with De Niro has definitely been a pretty wild experience. Because obviously, I mean he’s ‘De Niro’. But he’s a very gentle, approachable person and I just loved being around him. I loved watching him do his thing and yeah I just feel this weird kinship with him where I’m just like - I love him.”

Anders Holm and Brett Dier in 'About My Father'. Image Credit: Lionsgate

Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who headlines the film, also shared how De Niro came on-board for the film.

Maniscalco said, “Once we got the movie up and running, we were given a list of actors who would be suitable to play my father. Obviously De Niro, in a dream sequence, was one of my first picks. Just because.. I mean his resume speaks for himself plus he’s really good at comedy. So we got the script to him and it came back that he really kinda took it, to which we were like ‘wow’. Of course you don’t believe it until you know you actually see it but he signed up and it was off to the races from there and now we’re here. We got a great cast.”