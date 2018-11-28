Actor Robert De Niro has confirmed his split from wife Grace Hightower, issuing a statement on Tuesday that puts his stamp on breakup news that slipped out just before Thanksgiving.
“Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” the Oscar winner said in a statement.
“I honour Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”
De Niro, 75, and actress-singer-philanthropist Hightower, 63, have been married for 21 years and dated for 10 years before that. They have two children together, 20-year-old Elliot and 6-year-old Helen.
Last Wednesday, it was reported that they were no longer living together and hadn’t been seen as a couple at events since the end of summer.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” an insider told People magazine last week.