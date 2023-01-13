Pop icon Rihanna, who will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, surprised her fans with a new video on January 13.
She took to her Instagram and shared a teaser ahead of her much-awaited performance at the upcoming Superbowl.
In the clip, the nine-time Grammy winner sports a black dress layered with a yellow cape. Her look was completed with chunky jewels.
The video features her walking towards the camera as voices of news reporters talking about her can be heard. It ends with Rihanna standing under the spotlight with her singing in the background.
It was in September 2022 that the singer confirmed on social media that she is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The football league championship will take place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in the United States.