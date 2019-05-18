The star is in Cannes with the Elton John biopic musical ‘Rocketman’

Richard Madden poses during a photocall for the film "Rocketman" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Image Credit: AFP

Richard Madden donned a James Bond-esque white tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival, but the actor shrugged off any 007 rumours.

Some British bookies have recently had Madden as the favourite to succeed Daniel Craig, who’s currently shooting what he’s said will be his last movie in the role. Asked about those odds Friday in Cannes, Madden said it was “very flattering to be involved in that conversation.”

Richard Madden and British actor Taron Egerton (R) leave following the screening of the film "Rocketman" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Image Credit: AFP Richard Madden poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

But the Scottish actor said “it’s all just talk,” and added that “I’m sure it will be someone different next week.”