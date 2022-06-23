Rege-Jean Page has broken hearts — again — by shutting down rumours that he’s returning to the ‘Bridgerton’ series that made him everyone’s favourite Duke of Hastings.

Fans got into overdrive when they spotted the actor with Jonathan Bailey, who was his co-star on the Netflix romantic drama, at Milan Fashion Week.

Page shared a picture of himself and Bailey on the streets of Milan, writing in the caption: “The boys are back in town.”

People in the comments section were quick to wonder out loud if this meant the two actors would be reuniting for season three of the popular Regency-set show.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE GO BACK TO BRIDGERTON! We miss you!” one fan wrote.

“we need you back PLEASE!!!!!” another exclaimed in the comments.

However, Page went back to his original caption to add some details and put rumours to rest.

He added: “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw — the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Image Credit: Netflix

The actor was the romantic lead in the first season of ‘Bridgerton’, which released on December 25, 2020 to great reviews and ratings; it was the most-watched English-language series on Netflix at the time of its premiere.

Despite his massive popularity on the show, it was announced in April 2021 that he won’t be part of season two in order to make way for a new love story to be told.

The second season featured Bailey as Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton son, who gets caught up in a love triangle between sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma (played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, respectively).

In the third season, the show will explore the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).