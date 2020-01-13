Image Credit:

Actress Rebel Wilson has showed off her weight loss in a social media post and her fans are impressed.

Fans couldn’t help but compliment the actress on her look, after she declared 2020 her “year of health”.

“How did you lose weight? You look amazing,” one wrote as another added: “You look awesome, you’ve done amazingly in such a short space of time.”

Others agreed, adding: “You look gorgeous! Please help me get motivated! I would love to get healthy this year.”

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress has been working hard to keep healthy after she enlisted the help of personal trainer Gunnar Peterson last year, and she recently revealed how she aims to cut down on junk food over the next 12 months.