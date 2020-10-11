The secret storyline for ‘Ready Player Two’, a sequel to the 2011 sci-fi adventure best-seller ‘Ready Player One’, has finally been revealed — and it’s a doozy.
Author Ernest Cline revealed the synopsis on Friday at a New York Comic Con panel moderated by Wil Wheaton. In fact, the whole thing came as a surprise, as Cline emailed Wheaton the details on the spot and asked him to read it out.
“Days after OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS more wondrous — and addictive — then even Wade dreamed possible,” reads the synopsis.
“With it comes a new riddle and a new quest, a last Easter egg from Holiday, hinting at a mysterious prize, and an unexpected, impossibly powerful, new and dangerous rival awaits, one who will kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time, the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance.”
The tagline for the book? “An unexpected quest. Two worlds at stake. Are you ready?” Pre-orders for ‘Ready Player Two’ are now open, but the book — and audiobook — are set to drop on November 24. ‘Ready Player One’ was hugely successful, spending more than 100 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. In 2018, it was adapted into a hit film. Though details of a cinematic sequel are under wraps, a second movie is rumoured.