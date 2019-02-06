FILE - This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&B singer R. Kelly arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago. The documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" has given the sexual misconduct charges against the R&B star a level of attention beyond what they’ve had before. It’s also given Lifetime a hit at a time the cable network -- or any cable entertainment network -- can really use one. Lifetime's nightly audience is less than half what it was a decade before, but more than 25 million people have seen some of the six-part documentary since it debuted in early January. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Image Credit: AP

R Kelly is planning an international tour, but an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there.

The embattled musician announced on social media on Tuesday that he’ll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

“See y’all soon” the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration ‘The King of R&B’. No dates or venues were revealed.

Kelly’s career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies. Lifetime’s documentary series ‘Surviving R Kelly’ last month drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Kelly is a multiplatinum R’n’B star who has not only notched multiple hits for himself, but also many high-profile performers.

Australia has denied entry to other foreigners on character grounds, among them convicted classified document leaker Chelsea Manning, anti-vaxxer Kent Heckenlively and Gavin McInnes, founder of the all-male far-right group Proud Boys.

“If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration Act to deny or cancel their visa,” senior opposition lawmaker Shayne Neumann said in a statement.

Minister David Coleman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.