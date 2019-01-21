Jerhonda Pace has claimed that she has DNA evidence of sexual abuse at the hands of singer R Kelly.
On the show ‘Dateline NBC’, Pace spoke about her allegations against Kelly and disclosed that she has DNA evidence including spit and semen on a blue T-shirt, that she kept.
“It went from just being slapped in your face to being choked,” she said. “And he starved me. He would... would not feed me.
“I was locked in a room for three days with no food. If I didn’t agree to having sex with him, or performing, I would be locked in the room.”
The victim said Kelly forced her to write incriminating letters that could be used against her. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg denied Pace’s claims saying they are false.