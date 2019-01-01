Filmmaker John Krasinski says the sequel of critically-acclaimed ‘A Quiet Place’ will revisit the film’s world but from another perspective.
“I really didn’t want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I’m a realist. I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one,” Deadline quoted Krasinski as saying.
“I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, ‘But don’t you have an idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I have a tiny idea’, so they said, ‘Ok, while we’re talking to other people, keep thinking about it’. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it,” he added.
‘A Quiet Place’ revolves around a family struggling to survive in a world in which making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has overtaken the planet. It was directed by Krasinski — who also featured in the horror project with his wife Emily Blunt.
He says he is writing the sequel at the moment.
“The idea for it is pretty simple. I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite set-up.
“We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore.
“There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”