The Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’ reached No 1 on the Billboard chart

With ‘Sucker’ reaching top spot on the US Billboard, pop singer Nick Jonas gifted his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a luxurious black Maybach.

Chopra posted two photographs of herself along with Jonas.

In the first image, the couple are seen sharing a kiss in front of the car.

In the second photo, the two are holding celebratory drinks while Chopra also holds her dog Diana.

“When the hubby goes number one. the wifey gets a Maybach! Introducing... Extra Chopra Jonas. haha. I love you baby! Yay! Best husband ever — Nick Jonas,” she captioned the images.

According to Billboard, The trio (Nick, Kevin and Joe) had previously reached a No 5 on the chart with ‘Burnin’ Up’ in 2008.

The ‘Sucker’ video was unveiled earlier this month and the music video featured the extended Jonas clan.

Kevin’s wife Danielle, Joe’s fiancee and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner and Chopra appear in the over three-minute video.