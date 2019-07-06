Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has thanked the USA for being generous to her.
She posted a throwback photograph on her Instagram story of herself along with her pop singer husband Nick Jonas to celebrate July 4, the US Independence Day.
The caption read: “Happy 4th of July, America. Thank you for being generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. Throwback. One year ago.”
The star couple last week attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding in Paris.
On the work front, Chopra Jonas will be next seen in ‘The Sky Is Pink’. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.