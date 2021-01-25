Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a career high. She’s been busy promoting the release of her upcoming memoir ‘Unfinished’ and new Netflix movie ‘White Tiger’, and has several other projects lined up.
One movie that’s on everyone’s radar is the Keanu Reeves-led ‘Matrix 4’, but Chopra Jonas isn’t giving away too many details about her role.
“I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect,” she said in an interview with Variety. “What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set.”
The Bollywood actress, who made her debut in the West with TV drama ‘Quantico’, will star alongside ‘Matrix’ veterans Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, and new cast members Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.
Filming for ‘Matrix 4’ began in San Francisco in February 4, 2020, and had to be halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release date of the movie also had to be pushed from May 21, 2021, up to December 22, 2021. Not much is known about the fourth instalment in the hit sci-fi franchise, but fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.
Chopra Jonas, 38, has a number of Hollywood films under her belt including ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Isn’t it Romantic’.