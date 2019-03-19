Mumbai: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI3_9_2019_000147B) Image Credit: PTI

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined international celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep in USA Today’s list of “50 most powerful women in entertainment”.

“I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement,” said Chopra in a statement.

Priyanka became a popular name in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in the American TV drama thriller series “Quantico”. She made her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron in the action-comedy ‘Baywatch’ in 2017.

The list also included the names of singer Beyonce, television star Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and international pop icon Jennifer Lopez among many others.