Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, on Sunday, shared a picture with former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sandhu dropped a picture from the meet-up with Chopra Jonas.

Sandhu got an opportunity to interact with the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor at the Global Citizen Festival in New York.

In the picture, Sandhu could be seen standing next to the 40-year-old actor, who was dressed in a white crop top that she paired with an abstract printed shrug and trousers.

On the other hand, Sandhu was seen wearing a black tee that she teamed up printed blazer and blue flared pants.

“I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn ... you killed it!,” wrote Sandhu.

As soon as the picture was posted, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Former Miss World reacted with a heart and smile with red heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, “ICONIC.”

Another comment reads, “It happened!!!!! Two influential woman creating history and making India so proud.”

Sandhu is the first Indian woman to secure the Miss Universe win in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu Image Credit: AFP

The 22-year-old Sandhu defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Chopra Jonas is the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador. She has been working with the organisation for more than a decade now. Recently, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly and spoke in depth about the problems the world is currently facing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra Jonas will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared image after filming for 'Citadel' Image Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra