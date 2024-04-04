Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently enjoyed her vacation with family in India, is back to work as she returns to the sets of her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'.

The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it. It also has the Priyanka's name watermarked on it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back."

She will be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka on Wednesday announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note.

Priyanka and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined Barry Avrich's new feature documentary.

The note said, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that."

Priyanka added, "I was so moved by Sash's incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you."

According to Deadline, 'Born Hungry' is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family.

Chopra Jonas and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Priyanka's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, recently collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary 'Women Of My Billions'. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.