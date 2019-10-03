"Nick [Jonas] is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different..."

Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a big fan of cricket.

"My father used to love cricket. So, whenever there was a tournament, we would watch it together. If I used to get up from my seat during the match, and an Indian player hit a six, I was made to keep standing for some time. Cricket was a big thing at my place. My uncle has played Ranji cricket so it's kind of a mad cricket-loving family," she said.

Priyanka also recalled her wedding day when Team Bride and Team Groom played a cricket match.

"My cousins are cricket fans, so during my wedding as well, we played cricket by dividing everyone into Team Bride and Team Groom. Nick is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won the match!'' said Priyanka, when she recently appeared on Star Sports' Cricket Live.