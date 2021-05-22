Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra/

Nick Jonas, who is hosting the awards, injured a rib in a biking accident

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly heading back to Los Angeles to be by the side of her injured husband who is hosting the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 (May 24 in UAE).

Chopra Jonas, who has been stationed in London for months as she films her various projects, is returning stateside and will also appear at the awards as a presenter, according to Page Six.

“Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him,” a source told the entertainment news portal.

Jonas recently cracked a rib in a bike accident and was briefly hospitalised last week. Days later, he explained what happened and how he’s doing. “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” Jonas, 28, said on ‘The Voice’. “[I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 62nd Grammy Awards Image Credit: AP

The ‘Jealous’ singer is a coach on the reality TV show and was well enough to return to work on Monday after the incident.

The celebrity were last seen together in April when they attended the BAFTAs in London together.

Others who are presenting on the night at BBMAs include Henry Golding, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson. Like the Oscars, the awards show will be a live event.

Performers of the night include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled with H.E.R., Migos, Doja Cat and SZA, Duran Duran, Marshmello and The Weeknd, plus many more. K-Pop sensation BTS will debut their latest song, ‘Butter’.

The Jonas Brothers will also perform their new track, 'Leave Before You Love Me'.

The Weeknd Image Credit: AP