Actress says ‘source’ in the article should check their facts

CORRECTION / Indian actress and model Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "5B" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2019. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI Image Credit: AFP

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s no truth to the rumours that she met Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s son Archie.

Chopra took to Twitter to share a link of an article that claimed she visited Archie and gave him gifts from Tiffany & Co.

“While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often,” she wrote.

The report also said Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas found the baby adorable.

While Chopra Jonas attended her friend Markle’s wedding, the former ‘Suits’ actress could not make it to the Bollywood star’s wedding last December.

Chopra Jonas also did not go for Markle’s baby shower in February.