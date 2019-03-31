Actress was seen with husband Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Image Credit: Supplied

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended her first Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta amidst rumours of a divorce.

Priyanka on Sunday took to her Instagram page to share the photograph alongside husband Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

“My first ever Jonas Brothers show. And it was incredible! I am so proud of these guys!” she captioned the image.

Priyanka also posted a backstage video on her Instagram stories, where she was seen cuddling up to Nick and was heard saying: “This is my first Jonas Brothers concert and I am very excited and proud of them.”

The ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ star has featured in Jonas Brothers’ latest music video ‘Sucker’ and the two were also seen vacationing in Miami.