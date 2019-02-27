Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas landed in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The actress posted on social media saying, it’s “good to be back”.
“Best travel buddy ever... Hello Delhi,” Chopra wrote, alongside a selfie featuring herself with Jonas.
According to a source in the know, Chopra is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of ‘The Sky Is Pink’.
The couple turned heads at the Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday.