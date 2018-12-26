Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have become a part of ‘The Simpsons’ family with their own caricatured characters.
Chopra, who is spending the Christmas holidays with her family in London, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share ‘The Simpsons’ renditions by illustrators Stefano Monda and Rino Russo.
Earlier this month, Chopra and Jonas celebrated their marriage with three days of festivities at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two ceremonies.
Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a 22-metre long veil for her Christian wedding ceremony. For the Hindu ceremony, she went for a deep red lehenga, choli and dupatta, while Jonas ported a sherwani and turban.
In one of ‘The Simpsons’ artwork, the couple is seen standing together in the traditional Indian attire as the Simpson family looks on. And in the second they are seen in Christian wedding dresses with Homer Simpson officiating the ceremony.
While fans loved ‘The Simpsons’ twist to their wedding festivities, some fans were wondering about the different skin tone in both the images.
One social media user wrote: “Your skin is changing more colour than that of a white man”, and another wrote: “I am confused. You’re brown skinned in the other and yellow skinned here?”